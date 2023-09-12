SQUARE ENIX spreads online, together with the developers of Game Studio and KAI GRAPHICSnew details and new in-game images for Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daithe action RPG based on the anime and manga of the same name, coming soon September 28th.

With today’s information the dungeon is introduced “Temple of Recollection” as well as the “Challenge Mode”.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC from September 28th, only digitally.

Temple of Recollection

Enter the “Temple of Recollection”, a unique experience in which players will encounter battles that increase in difficulty with each room visited and will earn a series of rewards upon achieving victory. The Temple of Recollection is a procedural dungeon, where the monsters and hidden traps change with each playthrough, offering an increasingly challenging battle experience for those willing to risk it all.

The Temple of Recollection is unlocked by progressing through Story Mode. Once inside, players will encounter the Keeper of Memories, which will task you with traveling into the depths. But be careful, every time a Come on enter the Temple of Recollection the difficulty will start from level 1 and players will only be able to bring with them party members and related memories collected up to that point in Story mode.

In the Temple of Recollection players will be able to:

Strengthen party skills, spells, and bond memories — Take on a series of unique challenges and visit the Temple between Story Mode matches to strengthen your party and face increasingly difficult encounters!

— Take on a series of unique challenges and visit the Temple between Story Mode matches to strengthen your party and face increasingly difficult encounters! Overcome a variety of traps — Each room in the Temple offers a wide variety of traps to challenge players. Traps are sometimes triggered during battles with monsters. Numerous traps, including one that can shoot flames and deal damage to Dai and his party, can block the way!

— Each room in the Temple offers a wide variety of traps to challenge players. Traps are sometimes triggered during battles with monsters. Numerous traps, including one that can shoot flames and deal damage to Dai and his party, can block the way! Fight hordes of monsters and powerful enemies — In addition to fighting hordes of monsters, players will encounter powerful versions of enemies fought in Story Mode!

— In addition to fighting hordes of monsters, players will encounter powerful versions of enemies fought in Story Mode! Risk everything and go deeper into the Temple — Once a certain number of rooms have been conquered, players can choose to explore further or claim the rewards they have earned so far. But be careful! In case of defeat, all rewards will be lost.

Challenge Mode

After completing the entire Story Mode, players will unlock the “Challenge Mode”. This “challenge mode” offers players even stronger opponents to fight than the Story mode, putting the players’ skills to the test. Get ready to experience remixed versions of the battles faced in Story Mode, while Come on and his companions Disciples of Avan they fight against stronger versions of the Commanders of the Six Legions of the Dark Lord and more.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu