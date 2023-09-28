SQUARE ENIX reminds us that from today it is available all over the world Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai, the action RPG based on the anime and manga series of the same name. This first game for consoles and PC based on the anime covers the story from the beginning of the original work up to the narrative arc of Sovereign Rock Castle.

The title is only available in digital format on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The physical edition in English is available on Bazaar Bazaar, and to find out more about the discount offered in collaboration with Akiba Gamers you can follow this link.

While waiting for our review, below we can see the launch trailer.

INFINITY STRASH: DRAGON QUEST THE ADVENTURE OF DAI ARRIVES TODAY, COMBINING A GREAT STORY AND DUNGEON EXPLORATION WITH ACTION RPG COMBAT

MILAN (28 September 2023) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® released Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, a single-player action RPG based on the popular anime series “DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai” through the Sovereign Rock Castle story arc. Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai takes players on an epic adventure that combines a compelling story campaign with real-time action combat, unique narrative scenes and an ever-evolving dungeon experience. Join the fight with the Disciples of Avan and relive (or discover for the first time) Dai’s journey to become a hero and stand against the Dark Army, now on PS5™, PS4™, Xbox Series X|S™, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC via Steam® and Microsoft Store.

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai tells the story of Dai, who sets out on a mission to protect the world from the sinister dark lord Hadlar and the six legions of the Dark Army. Together with allies Popp, Maam and Hyunckel, met during the adventure, Dai and his friends will face the Dark Army and its numerous monsters in a wide-ranging story, mastering unique attacks, abilities and Coups de Grâce.

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai offers three ways to enjoy the gameplay dynamics and develop the skills of Dai, Popp, Maam, and Hyunckel: the “Story Mode”, the “Temple of Recollection” and the “Challenge Mode”, available after reaching the end of the story . “Story Mode” offers RPG fans a classic progression system throughout the game’s main story, in which the Disciples of Avan gain new abilities and Bond Memories, rare accessories to obtain and equip to further improve their skills and statistics in the battle against the six legions of the Dark Army. Each time Bond Memories are unlocked, scenes from the original manga are revealed. Bond Memories can also be further enhanced by exploring the “Temple of Recollection”.

The “Temple of Recollection” allows you to go deeper and deeper into evolving rooms, facing battles of increasing difficulty with the possibility of obtaining various rewards by winning. The “Temple of Recollection” is a special dungeon where the monsters and hidden traps change every time, offering an increasingly demanding challenge to those willing to risk everything.

After completing Story Mode, “Challenge Mode” is unlocked, offering even stronger variations of the opponents faced in Story Mode. In “Challenge Mode”, you will face new variations of the battles faced in Story Mode, which will put your skills to the test. Demonstrate your hero skills and fight against stronger versions of the commanders of the Dark Lord’s six legions and other enemies.

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai is now available digitally on Xbox Series X|S™, PS5™, PS4™, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam® and Microsoft Store. Those who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition will also get the full game and the following bonus items:

Special outfit for Popp: “Legendary Mage – Popp Outfit” based on the Mage from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Special outfit for Maam: “Legendary Priest – Maam Oufit (Warrior Priest)” based on the Priest from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Special outfit for Maam: “Legendary Martial Artist – Maam Oufit (Martial Artist)” based on the Martial Artist from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Special outfit for Hyunckel: “Legendary Swordsman – Hyunckel Outfit (Dark Armor Blade)” based on the Swordsman from Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen.

Special outfit for Hyunckel: “Legendary Warrior – Hyunckel Outfit (Dark Armor Spear)” based on the Warrior from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

*Available individually or as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Information about the anime DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

Once, the world suffered under the dark lord Hadlar. Then, a heroic swordsman and his companions restored peace…

Time has passed… The monsters freed by the dark lord now live on Dermline, a lonely island in the southern seas.

A boy named Dai is the only human on the island. He wants to become a hero and lives peacefully among monsters.

His life, however, changes completely when the dark lord Hadlar is resurrected.

A promise made to a mentor, meetings with companions and an inescapable destiny…

Young Dai sets off on his adventure to become a hero and save a world once again in danger!

Visit https://www.crunchyroll.com/dragon-quest-the-adventure-of-dai to watch it!

About DRAGON QUEST

DRAGON QUEST is a legendary role-playing game series created by Yuji Horii and loved by millions of fans in Japan and around the world. Since the release of the first DRAGON QUEST in 1986, sold in the United States since 1989 under the name DRAGON WARRIOR, the acclaimed series has sold more than 84 million copies worldwide divided into 11 main series titles and many spin-offs. off, as well as movies, anime, comics, manga, merchandise and more. The world-famous DRAGON QUEST franchise, which celebrates its 36th anniversary this year, holds several Guinness World Records, including “longest-running Japanese RPG series.”

The series’ far-sighted creators, creator and game designer Yuji Horii, character designer and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and composer Koichi Sugiyama continue to enchant new players and longtime fans with new chapters featuring beautiful graphics, enchanting stories and captivating music. The most recent mainline entry in the series, DRAGON QUEST Switch of 2019 and the 3rd best PS4 game of 2020. It has sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide so far.