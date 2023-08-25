













Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai reveals new trailer dedicated to Xbox users









For those who don’t know, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is an action RPG video game based on the anime/manga of the same name. In this title you will take the role of the disciples of the hero Avan who will have to face Hadler, the commander of the dark army.

Now, the dark army not only consists of its fierce commander, it has 6 legions that will not be so easy to defeat and that will require you to develop your skills to be able to finish them off.

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, the video shows us a lot of the combat system in real time which focuses on the different abilities that the heroes of this adventure have. Whether it’s from the attacks you make with Dai’s sword or the devastating magic of Poop, everything will be useful to finish off your opponents.

Also, the game covers a good part of the anime and also has a lot of content from the manga. Also, you will have an area where you can raise your level so that your encounters against the legion of the dark army are not so unbalanced.

What other platforms is Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai coming out on?

Although the most recent advance of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It is dedicated to the Xbox console, it is also necessary to clarify that this game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in addition to Nintendo Switch, so that you want to take the game wherever you want.

Now, if you are already winning to reserve the game, you can find it on Xbox and Nintendo Switch at the not inconsiderable amount of 1,050 MXN, while on PlayStation it is at 59.99 USD.

What do you think of this offer? It excites you?

