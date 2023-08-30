













In this mode, players will be able to relive what happened in the newest version of the anime up to the part known as ‘Battle at Sovereign Rock Castle!’.

At the same time, this video game offers several ways to experience the plot outside of the general gameplay.

In Story Mode, everything that happens is narrated with images and cinematics that recreate what happened in the animation. As expected, as the fights against the Demon Lord progress, they level up.

A difficulty is available in Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai to enjoy the plot and that does not prioritize the action. There will also be a less complicated one that is more accessible for less skilled players.

Fountain: Square Enix.

One of the options you have Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is to improve each of the four available heroes and using the power of the ties that bind them.

In addition to the above, a mechanic called Reminilazos is available in the game. This consists of scenes from the original manga of the training of Avan’s disciples and would be a kind of memory. These can be obtained by advancing in the plot.

However, they can not only be obtained in Story Mode but also by exploring the Temple of Remembrance in Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai.

Equipping characters with these scenes will improve their abilities. The best thing is that when you level up there will be more slots available to equip them.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Twinkies have ranks based on their rarity, which ranges from ☆1 to ☆3. The rarest have special effects.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It will go on sale on September 28, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

