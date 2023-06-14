













Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai reveals details of its story and its original dungeon

As the title says, this game is based on the anime of Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai and it will take us to fight the Dark King and his army when we enter his story mode.

Through this mode, we can relive the most outstanding moments of the anime, such as learning Avan Strash, the awakening of the Dragon Knight insignia, or the mortal combat against Hyunckel.

Likewise, the dubbing of the game will have the original voices of the anime, only we still do not know if it will have voices in English or, failing that, in Spanish (it must be remembered that this series already has its respective dubbing).

There is no doubt that the story mode will be an experience that will make you remember the anime and those iconic moments that surely marked you for how exciting they were.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai and the Temple of Memories

In addition to the story mode that will have Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is that it will have an original dungeon that in Spanish should be called the Tempo de los Recuerdos. Here you choose a door that leads you into a fight against enemies that will be very challenging.

In case you can defeat the enemy, you will get rewards called “Tie Memories” which can make your character stronger.

On the other hand, if you pre-order the game or purchase the digital deluxe version (at least confirmed for Japan) you’ll be able to get classic costumes from the Dragon Quest franchise for Dai, Popp, Mam, and even Hyunckel.

