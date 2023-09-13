













It is worth noting that through Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai You will be able to relive the story from the beginning to the Sovereign Rock arc when the game is available on September 28 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Now, the “Temple of Remembrance” is a unique dungeon where players will face battles with increased difficulty in each room they visit and to obtain a wide variety of rewards.

In this mode the enemies and hidden traps will change each time it is explored, offering a unique difficulty for those looking to face it. This section is unlocked by progressing through Story Mode.

Once inside, players will meet the Guardian of Memories, who tasks you with entering the depths of this dungeon. But be careful, every time Dai enters the “Temple of Remembrance” the difficulty will start at level 1 and players will only be able to join with team members and the Reminibonds they have obtained through Story Mode.

Strengthens your team’s abilities, spells, and Reminds.

Overcome a variety of “Traps”.

Fight against hordes of monsters and powerful enemies.

Risk everything and enter the Temple in exchange for great rewards.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – What is challenge mode?

As if it were a New Game+after finishing Story Mode, players will be able to unlock “Challenge Mode.”

Through this mode, players will encounter enemies even stronger than those they faced in Story Mode.

It will be a good option to experience remix versions of the battles faced in Story Mode as Dai and the Disciples of Avan fight against enemies even more powerful than the Dark Lord’s Six Legion Commanders.

