SQUARE ENIX announced a streaming event for Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daithe console title based on the famous manga and anime spin-off of the saga of DRAGON QUEST. The event will air on Saturday May 27th at 3am and you can follow it through the embed that we include in this article.

During the event, the release date of the game will be officially announced and new information on the action RPG will be provided. The original voice actors will be present Atsumi Tanezaki (Dai) and Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Popp)together with the producer of the series Takumi Kasai and Saito-V from V-Jump. To present the live will be Shohei Taguchi.

The title is currently slated for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC for a generic autumn this year.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai – Streaming event

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu