Square Enix and developers Game Studio and Kai Graphics have announced that the action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is coming up PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. The launch is set for September 28, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer which you can view below:

The game will be priced at 59.99 euros for the Standard version and 64.99 euros for the Digital Deluxe Edition, with pre-orders already available now on PlayStation Store, Steam and Microsoft Store. By pre-purchasing the game, you will receive the Dai “Legendary Hero” and “The Hero’s Tutor: Bond Memory” outfits that offer bonus EXP.

There Digital Deluxe Edition Also includes Popp’s “Legendary Mage” outfit, Maam’s “Legendary Priest” and “Legendary Martial Artist” outfits, and Hyunckel’s “Legendary Swordsman” and “Legendary Warrior” outfits.

Infinity Strash is an action RPG based on the anime and manga Dragon Quest The Adventure of Daiin which we will experience the emotions of the enterprises of Dai and the Disciples of Avan to defeat the Dark Army.

During the game it will be possible to obtain the Bond Memories, objects that recreate the most iconic scenes of the original work and which can improve the abilities of the heroes once equipped. They will come in handy to deal with the Temple of Recollectionan endless dungeon made up of over 100 room combinations crammed with enemies, traps and other dangers, which change every time.

Let’s read the synopsis of the story:

“It has been many years since the hero restored peace to this land. In a world tormented by the forces of evil, a swordsman and his companions set out to defeat Hadlar, the Dark Lord.”

“On a deserted island in the South Seas, a boy named Dai lives among monsters and hopes to one day become a hero himself. Everything changes when the Dark Lord is brought back to life.”

“With this new threat plaguing the world, Dai makes a promise to his mentor, meets new friends, and slowly learns of his inexorable destiny. This is the beginning of Dai’s adventure and his quest to become a true hero!”