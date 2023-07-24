













Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai presents the gameplay styles of the protagonists







To get you excited, information has been released about the combat styles that Avan’s disciples have. In Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai you have a normal attack which you use with the equipped weapon, abilities that can also be spells and what he calls Coups de Grâce which are maximum attacks that are executed after filling a bar,

The characters have unique abilities so that they can put the duels against their enemies in their favor and, when defending, they can execute a guard or, failing that, dodge the attacks.

For example, the main feature of Dai is that he has his Draconic Aura and the techniques of his teacher Avan to defeat his enemies. popp it is perfect for attacking from a distance with its magic and surely you will hope to use its Medroa at some point – hopefully so -.

maam he uses a spear and takes advantage of a gun that has healing bullets to help his companions. At first it will be that “perfect healer” that can save your skin. hyunckel he is the one who best masters Avan’s style, apart from using several Dark Aura attacks, especially when he is wearing his armor.

Later, you can use maam as a martial artist being more offensive. hyunckel he will eventually wear a second armor with a spear.

When is Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai coming out?

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai goes on sale on Thursday, September 28, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store.

It is worth noting that, among all the proposals that will be on the market in the third quarter of 2023, this is one of those that is for a single player, so we recommend that you take a look at it, especially if you like anime video games.

