Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai, which is the first console game entirely dedicated to the famous manga and anime series, was the focus of a recent live stream of SQUARE ENIX, receiving not-so-beautiful news.

The game, which should have been released in the course of this 2021, which is now nearing its end, it has been postponed to an indefinite date, a move that was necessary to continue improving quality after the feedback received. Although the idea of ​​a video game on The Adventure of Dai was in the dreams of opera lovers, what we saw in the reveal video left everyone with a bitter taste in their mouths.

In fact, there were many feedbacks that urged the team to commit a little more on the graphic side, and to hope that what was seen was not representative of the final quality. The staff understood that, in those conditions, the game would never meet expectations, and promptly got to work immediately making some big changes and improvements.

The new launch window will be revealed as soon as staff are well on their way to creating a qualitatively satisfactory product, and will therefore have a clearer idea of ​​when it can be completed.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai is in development for as yet unknown platforms. Below you can see a gameplay of the game.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu