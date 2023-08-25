SQUARE ENIX shared the preview trailer for the long-awaited one on the net Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daithe console and PC game based on the manga by Riku Sanjo and Koji Inadapublished in Italy by Star Comicswhich has recently been able to enjoy a new and complete animated transposition.

This spin-off of the saga of DRAGON QUESTdeveloped by game studio And KAI GRAPHICSwill come next September 28th all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The release in Europe is foreseen only in digital format, but if you are interested in the physical import version, please refer to our previous article.

Let’s enjoy now the new trailer of Infinity Strash.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai – Overview trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu