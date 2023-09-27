SQUARE ENIX and developers GameStudio And KAI GRAPHICS have shared new information and screenshots for Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daiproviding new details on the Story Mode of this action RPG.

The story of the game will begin from the meeting of our future hero with Forwardwho once saved the world from Hadler and that he will become his teacher. Hadler will rise again and attack the very island he lives on Come onawakening in him the “Dragon Crest” which will allow him to counteract it.

One of the peculiar aspects of this title is the possibility of reliving the battles seen in the anime DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daisuch as the one that takes place on the island of Dermline. There are many abilities available in the game which, if fully exploited, will allow us to easily defeat the enemies of the main story.

On the island we will also participate in the training of Avan, who will transform into a dragon to test us. We will have to avoid his very powerful attacks and close the distance to be able to counterattack. At the same time we will have to pay attention to our HP, which we can replenish with the objects provided at the beginning of the battle or with those we find in the chests that appear around us.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai will be available from tomorrow, September 28thon PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu