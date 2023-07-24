SQUARE ENIX has released new details for the battle system of Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai. In addition to a rich gameplay, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has in fact revealed the unique skills of the characters in combat.

Here are all the details:

Come on – can use knives and swords to attack enemies at close range. His unique skill Draconic Aura allows him to temporarily increase all his stats, while thanks to his special technique Wave Slash and his coup de grace Avan Strash he can easily defeat hordes of enemies.

– can use knives and swords to attack enemies at close range. His unique skill allows him to temporarily increase all his stats, while thanks to his special technique and his coup de grace he can easily defeat hordes of enemies. Popp – Uses his magical attacks to strike from a distance. His unique skill meditation allows him to shorten the cooldown of his spells, with his special technique crackle can deal ice damage as its coup de grace Kafrizz it is of fire element.

– Uses his magical attacks to strike from a distance. His unique skill allows him to shorten the cooldown of his spells, with his special technique can deal ice damage as its coup de grace it is of fire element. Maam (Warrior Priest) – balanced in attack and support thanks to her spear and her magic pistol. His unique skill Reload allows her to load new rounds into the gun, among her special techniques we find Midheal with which he can heal allies while his coup de grace Magic Bullet: Crackle allows her to shoot enemies with ice-infused projectiles.

– balanced in attack and support thanks to her spear and her magic pistol. His unique skill allows her to load new rounds into the gun, among her special techniques we find with which he can heal allies while his coup de grace allows her to shoot enemies with ice-infused projectiles. Hyunckel (Dark Armor Blade) – take advantage of the sword and its techniques Dark Aura to eliminate every enemy. His unique skill Amdo allows him to greatly increase his defense while his coup de grace Bloody Scryde he can also easily defeat groups of enemies.

Going forward with the adventure we will also be able to go to unlock new fighting styles for some of the protagonists. Here are the differences:

Maam (martial artist) – after learning this fighting style Maam will be able to use strength and agility to attack enemies at close range. His unique skill Focus allows her to shorten the recovery time of techniques, in order to easily be able to chain attacks, while her coup de grace is the very powerful Refractor fist .

– after learning this fighting style Maam will be able to use strength and agility to attack enemies at close range. His unique skill allows her to shorten the recovery time of techniques, in order to easily be able to chain attacks, while her coup de grace is the very powerful . Hyunckel (Dark Armor Spear) – even when using the spear, Hyunckel will still be a lethal fighter. This fighting style will keep the unique skill Amdo to increase defense, while its coup de grace Grand Cross uses the accumulated vital energy to launch a very powerful attack.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai will be available worldwide from next September 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!





Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu