













Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai can now be pre-ordered on Nintendo Switch









The fans who book Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai in their Standard or Deluxe editions will receive exclusive content, including the exclusive outfit for Dai “Legendary Hero – Dai” and the Reminiscence “The Hero’s Tutor.”

In this video game, you embark on an exciting adventure taking the role of Dai. He and his friends face off against his enemies in fierce battles against some of the best elite warriors of the Dark Army.

Fans of the exciting anime series will be excited to learn more about the 5 commanders of the Dark Army, They will oppose the heroes: Dai, Popp, Maam and Hyunckel!

Face off against iconic commanders of the Dark Army, their battle styles and ultimate techniques:

The Commander of the Dark Army, Hadler

“The King of Beasts” Crocodin

Icefire General Flazzard

Mystvearn the Dark Vizier

The Little Dragon Master, General Barán

Barán will not be alone, they are accompanied by their paladins: Galdandy, Borahorn and Larhart.

Source: Square Enix

We also recommend: Nintendo Switch Online adds two classic Pokémon games to its catalog

What extras do I get if I pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai?

If you are thinking of buying now from Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Daiyou can get the following extras.

Special Outfit for Popp: “Legendary Mage – outfit for Popp” based on “Mage” from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Special Outfit for Maam: “Legendary Priest – Outfit for Maam (Warrior Priest)” based on “Priest” from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Special Outfit for Maam: “Legendary Martial Artist – Outfit for Maam (Martial Artist)” based on “Martial Artist” from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Special Outfit for Hyunckel: “Legendary Swordsman — outfit for Hyunckel (Dark Armor Blade)” based on “Swordsman” from Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen.

Special Outfit for Hyunckel: “Legendary Warrior – Outfit for Hyunckel (Dark Armor Spear)” based on “Warrior” from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

Are you going to pre-order Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai on Nintendo Switch? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)