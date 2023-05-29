SQUARE ENIX and the developers of game studio And KAI GRAPHICS have announced that the action RPG based on the manga and animated series of the same name, or Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daiwill be launched next September 28th all over the world. To the editions PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC the version is also added Xbox Series X|S of the game.

The price for the standard edition will be €59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost €64.99 — and will include the base game and a number of additional costumes and accessories. Digital pre-orders are available now at PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam.

Below we can see a new trailer and a video of V-Jump where the gameplay of the title is shown.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai – Trailer with release date

V-Jump Special

It has been many years since the Hero restored peace to the land… In a world tormented by the forces of evil, a swordsman and his companions set out to defeat Hadlarthe Dark Lord.On a small island lost in the South Seas a boy named Come on he lives among monsters, wishing to become a hero himself someday. Everything changes when the Dark Lord is resurrected.

With a new crisis facing the world, Dai makes a promise to his mentor, meets new friends, and slowly learns about his inescapable destiny… This is the beginning of Dai’s adventure and his path to becoming a true hero !

The legendary manga and anime DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure Come on becomes an exhilarating action RPG! Relive the events of the anime in Infinity Strash and take command of Dai and the Disciples of forward in their battle against the Dark Army!

Bond Memories — These items recreate iconic scenes from the original manga. Obtain and equip them to increase your abilities to suit your play style.

— These items recreate iconic scenes from the original manga. Obtain and equip them to increase your abilities to suit your play style. Temple of Remembrance — Explore over 100 room combinations in the endless dungeon, where monsters and traps change every time you enter them, and battle hordes of enemies to reach the top floor.

Source: SQUARE ENIX, V-Jump Street Gematsu