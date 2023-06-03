the saga of Dragon Quest He was celebrating a few days ago, which is why a bit of the future of the franchise was revealed in terms of games and more projects that are currently in production. One of them is Infinity Strash DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Daiwhich is based on the most popular anime of this beloved franchise in Japan.

According to the concept, it will be an action adventure in which we will manage some characters from this animated series, which have the appearance of the remake that arrived a couple of years ago. The best thing is that it already has a confirmed release date thanks to a new trailer that now shows us much more of its gameplay.

The official output of this video game is next September 28thus establishing a pause for the main franchise, since work is already underway on installment number 12, the remake of the third in HD-2D and a new Dragon Quest Monsters. So this franchise still has a lot to give in the coming years.

will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Square Enix

Editor’s note: I really want to play it, since it is an anime that I like a lot. Who has never seen it in his life, I recommend taking a look at the remake, which is available on streaming platforms.