Square Enix has announced that Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will be released digitally worldwide on September 28, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game will allow you to relive the story of the Dragon Quest anime series The Adventure of Dai in an action RPG with two modes: Story Mode and Temple of Recollection. Story Mode consists of the usual narrative campaign, while Temple of Recollection allows you to delve into an evolving dungeon that changes with each game. By defeating the monsters within it you will get rewards with which to beat the enemies, which will get stronger and stronger as you delve deeper into the dungeon. It will be possible to recover and equip accessories known as Bond Memories, which improve the skills and statistics of the character who uses them. In addition, scenes from the original manga are revealed with each Bond Memory unlocked. Bond Memories can be further enhanced by advancing through the Temple of Recollection.