In short, players seem to be really taken by the colorful world of Miraland and will soon be able to try a playable demo which will be made available at Tokyo Game Show 2024, from September 26 to 29.

Infinity Nikki is recording some great numbers with the development studio announcing the achievement of the 15 million registrations after Gamescom 2024 and PAX West 2024 presentations .

In everyone’s hearts

Infinity Nikki is a colorful Japanese RPG made using Unreal Engine 5. It was one of the highlight games at a recent State of Play, where it impressed with its cheerfulness. It is the new chapter in the popular Nikki series, which boasts more than 100 million downloads worldwide.

The Executive Producer and former director of some chapters of the Legend of Zelda series, Kentaro Tominagatook virtual fashion designer Nikki on a fantastical open-world exploration adventure, featuring friendly, hands-on platforming, puzzles to solve, costumes to change, and more.

In short, the casual soul of the series has remained intactbut in a more technologically modern context. Of course there will be clothes to create, competitions to participate in, looks to curate and cute creatures to meet.

Infinity Nikki Global Beta Test Sign-ups and Pre-Registration at Google Play And Apple App Store have been opened in anticipation of the official launch on PlayStation 5, PC, Android and iOS, at a date yet to be determined.