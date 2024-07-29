From the ChinaJoy 2024 a new one is coming gameplay video Of InfinityNikki to cheer us all up, with a good 20 minutes of new gameplay for this bizarre action adventure focused on exploration, magical settings and costume changes for the protagonist.
The title in question is being kept under close scrutiny because it comes from a former Zelda director, none other than Kentaro Tominaga, who previously worked on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although in this case we are faced with a completely different product, as you can also see by watching the video below.
It is an open world action RPG centered around a girl who can utilize various special abilities. changing their clothes.
A hit series in Japan
Strange as it may seem, the concept proved to be quite successful in Japan, giving rise to a series that became very popular starting with Love Nikki-Dress Up Queen.
This Infinity Nikki is a sort of sequel that fits into the franchise, and is a PlayStation console exclusive.
In the video, which focuses on a demo presented during ChinaJoy, we see some examples of typical situations within the game, with the protagonist facing obstacles and fights by changing clothes and assuming new forms and abilities.
In the magical world to explore there are puzzles to solve, fights to face and secrets to discover, as well as numerous side activities that are activated by using the right outfit, of course. In the past months, we had also seen it appear with a new trailer at the State of Play.
#Infinity #Nikki #Stars #20Minute #Gameplay #Video #ChinaJoy
Leave a Reply