From the ChinaJoy 2024 a new one is coming gameplay video Of InfinityNikki to cheer us all up, with a good 20 minutes of new gameplay for this bizarre action adventure focused on exploration, magical settings and costume changes for the protagonist.

The title in question is being kept under close scrutiny because it comes from a former Zelda director, none other than Kentaro Tominaga, who previously worked on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although in this case we are faced with a completely different product, as you can also see by watching the video below.

It is an open world action RPG centered around a girl who can utilize various special abilities. changing their clothes.