Despite the strangeness of a game defined as a “fashion RPG”, that is, the role-playing game of fashion, it seems that InfinityNikki is already an incredible success, considering the absurd number of pre-registrations already accumulated, which amount to over 12 million in a few days.

Shown a couple of days ago with a very cute trailer at Gamescom 2024, which announced the upcoming arrival of a closed beta, Infinity Nikki is a bizarre open world action RPG title that is based on a particular mechanic, as the protagonist is able to use various special abilities. changing their clothes.

As bizarre as it may seem, the title is part of a very successful series in Japan, which started on mobile platforms and is titled Love Nikki-Dress Up Queen, with this latest chapter signed by none other than Kentaro Tominaga, director of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.