Despite the strangeness of a game defined as a “fashion RPG”, that is, the role-playing game of fashion, it seems that InfinityNikki is already an incredible success, considering the absurd number of pre-registrations already accumulated, which amount to over 12 million in a few days.
Shown a couple of days ago with a very cute trailer at Gamescom 2024, which announced the upcoming arrival of a closed beta, Infinity Nikki is a bizarre open world action RPG title that is based on a particular mechanic, as the protagonist is able to use various special abilities. changing their clothes.
As bizarre as it may seem, the title is part of a very successful series in Japan, which started on mobile platforms and is titled Love Nikki-Dress Up Queen, with this latest chapter signed by none other than Kentaro Tominaga, director of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Everyone’s changing clothes
It is clear that the series’ transition to a larger production, coming to PC, PS4 and PS5, has attracted a lot of attention and has led to the accumulation of 12,060,000 registrations in just a few hours, to be precise, as reported in the team’s official message.
Adding to the momentum is probably the promise of Unlock various pre-launch bonuses in case registrations reach 30 million, which is now likely.
Infinite Nikki is focused especially on the tastes of Asian users and it is possible that a good part of the audience comes from that area, but it is likely that this acceptance in the West could work very well.
The game is characterized by a sugary cuteness pushed to paroxysm, so much so that it makes the rounds and is perhaps curious even for those who are not normally attracted by atmospheres of this kind.
