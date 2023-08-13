Ronaldo beat Al Hilal 2-1 in the final: for the Portuguese (who makes Brozovic angry) six goals in six games and yet another trophy in his career

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci – Ta’if (SAUDI ARABIA)

Competitiveness is never lost. Not even if you play in Saudi Arabia at the age of 38 in absurd heat at an altitude of 2000 meters in a game that goes into extra time and lasts a total of 134 minutes. Al Nassr-Al Hilal, final of the Arab Champions League: it finished 2-1 with a brace from the usual incorruptible protagonist, Cristiano Ronaldo. Who won his 34th title in Ta’if in the Hejaz mountains 21 years after the first, with Sporting, and two years after the last, with Juventus.

PICK — Top scorer of the competition with 6 goals in 6 games, scored from 5 in a row. Exhausted, destroyed, indomitable. Frustration first time. Few balls and many offsides. In the second half Al Hilal took the lead, Al Nassr in 10 and in hell, but here is what they called in Madrid ‘el bicho’, the animal. For CR7 first the draw and then in extra time the goal that earned Al Nassr the first Arab Champions and Cristiano the sixth Champions, after 5 in Europe. Hats off to this, yes, competitive animal.

AFA AND ENVIRONMENT — The kick-off was brought forward by 3 hours, from 21 to 18, one day before the match and this obviously raised the temperature of the challenge, despite being played at almost 2000 metres. Sky clouded by the sultriness and decidedly sticky air at King Fahd. Packed, but because this stadium without curves seats only 20,000 spectators. The blue-and-whites of Al Hilal are warmer, dominating the yellow-blues of Al Nassr. See also Reguilón tells… the Special Mou: “He knew I was alone at Christmas and let me find a cooked suckling pig…”

foreigners — Two Portuguese coaches, the expert Jorge Jesus and the former Shakhtar player Luis Castro, and balance also in the choices: 6 Saudi internationals and 5 foreigners for Al Hilal, 5 and 6 for Al Nassr. Foreigners? Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Michael and Milinkovic Savic on one side, Alex Telles, Brozovic, Talisca, Fofana, Mané and king Cristiano Ronaldo on the other. KK brand CR7.

excellent brozovic — Better start than Al Hilal, but then on the left-right axis Mané-Brozovic Al Nassr created two good chances: a header and an acrobatic turn by the former Inter player thwarted by the opposing goalkeeper who then also stopped a Fofana shot. Ronaldo? Still offside, isolated and hard marked by Koulibaly (booked for a foul on the Portuguese). And in controversy with Brozovic who asked him in vain to take a free kick that CR7 clumsily kicked on the barrier. The Croatian was clearly the best in an entertaining first half but conditioned by the bad state of the pitch.

Brazilian connection — In the 6th minute of the second half the first turning point: great percussion from Ruben Neves, a nice ball for Malcom who served his compatriot Michael from the back, the best of his, who headed in the center of the area without markings and beat the goalkeeper. And then the joke: the Brazilian ran to the flag and celebrated with the traditional jump and the ‘Siuuuuu’ trademarks of Ronaldo. If challenging the king is dangerous, mocking him is lethal. See also 5 great winter signings that could fail in their new teams

waste and red — Al Nassr tried with Talisca still finding Al Owais hands, Ronaldo ate the equalizer one step away from the goalkeeper, and a moment later the unleashed Michael launched into the net was brought down by Al Amri. Punishment and yellow card that the Var converted into a red card (71′).

cr7’s revenge — Uphill game for Al Nassr, and here he appears, Cristiano Ronaldo. Nice pass from Sultan and diagonal right from CR7 to equalize (74′), fifth goal in 6 games for the Portuguese. Game out of control: Al Ajami falls on Milinkovic in the area and the Moroccan referee Redouane whistles the penalty. Sparks between the two Portuguese benches, yellow and red cards for Al Nassr but then the whistle goes to the monitor and changes his mind: penalty canceled in an electric atmosphere.

serial occasions — Koulibaly went off with cramps, CR7’s goal disallowed for offside, Brozovic put the winning ball on Mané’s head but the Senegalese blocked it with his chest, and in added time it was Milinkovic who always wasted with his header, and then the Al Nassr was saved by Al Owais on the usual Michael.

two masseurs — Therefore supplementary. Exhausted Ronaldo, lying on the ground with a leg massager trying to relieve pain that is considerable for his 38-year-old muscles. And what happens? That in the 2nd minute Al Bulahi has to fly acrobatically to prevent CR7 from celebrating a second goal that seems to have already been scored. An incredible athletic miracle. But Ronaldo has an infinite hunger, and so in the 98th minute he found himself in the right place after the crossbar countered a great shot from outside by the exceptional Fofana: a diving header for the 2-1 and the stadium literally went crazy: ‘Ronaldo, Ronaldo’. See also Jhon Jader Durán confirms that he is not going with Colombia to the U-20 World Cup

the forerunner — Al Hilal on his knees. With the ball at his feet but his tongue out and forces in the red. It was a game that slipped away until the end in a climate of great emotional tension, with Ronaldo leaving the field in the 114th minute sitting on the doctors’ golf machine, exhausted. He the of him did it, as always. The public praises the first great footballer to believe in the Arab project. Many are following him. May the stars also come from Europe: they will always have to deal with the Portuguese cannibal. Who is also allowed to make the sign of the cross. And we are in the Mecca region.