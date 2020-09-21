In the center of Moscow, the driver of a white Infiniti car hit three people on the sidewalk as a result of an accident involving Mercedes. On Monday, September 21, reports Telegram-channel “112”.

It is specified that one of the victims is in serious condition. Moreover, according to Telegram-channel Hue, only two people were injured – both in serious condition. The incident took place on 47 Ostozhenka Street. According to preliminary data, a girl was driving the Infiniti, she hit the second car, and then knocked down passers-by.

The video recording from the scene was also published by the Department of Transport of the capital in its Telegram-channel. The department did not provide additional information, but the footage shows how a white car, colliding at high speed with a Mercedes, literally pushed a woman passing along the sidewalk into the wall.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow since the beginning of April the number of road traffic accidents (RTA) has decreased by almost 60 percent against the background of the self-isolation regime introduced due to the coronavirus. Also, the number of people injured in road accidents decreased by 59.1 percent.

