Expectations, electronic payments, unanswered requests. The Antitrust starts checks on the disservices of the taxi sector

The Competition Authority and the Market has launched a verification activity in the taxi sector on the basis of the critical situations found in Rome, Milan and Naples and which create heavy disruptions for users: think, for example, of the waiting timeto the use of taximeter, when accepting electronic payments and the correct functionality of the pos. This was communicated by the authority in a note.

The Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza has addressed, on behalf of the Authority, numerous requests for information to the main radio taxi companies operating precisely in these Municipalities. Furthermore, the Authority has formulated requests for information directly to the Municipalities of Rome, Milan and Naples and to the main platforms for booking Taxi.

