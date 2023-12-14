Waiting times for new cars are the modern cross of the car market. Months, sometimes years. But there is someone who goes against the grain: DS Automobiles who with the its “Private Sales” strategy offers only Ds models ready for delivery. From 15 December to 22 December, at the 47 DS Stores present in Italy, customers will be able to have a large number of cars available for the purchase of a car in prompt delivery.

The initiative covers the entire Ds range, including the world E-Tense, 100% electric and Plug-In Hybrid. The DS Private Sales represent a moment for those who want a car from the brand inspired by the savoir-faire typical of the French school, between refinement, cutting-edge technologies and performance.

From the Ds Automobiles website you can register to book an appointment in DS Store nearest you and choose the DS ready for delivery that best suits your tastes and mobility needs. All made even more attractive by a concrete economic advantage and the wide selection of models and fittings available.