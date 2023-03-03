Infinite Storm: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Infinite Storm is a 2022 survival film directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert, starring an extraordinary Naomi Watts, broadcast this evening, Friday 3 March 2023 at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. The film is the film adaptation of the article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue by Ty Gagne, which appeared in the New Hampshire Union Leader in 2020, and tells the true story of Pam Bales. But let’s see together the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Infinite Storm.

Plot

Pam Bales, an expert climber, climbs Mount Washington alone, but is forced to turn back due to an impending storm. On the way down, she discovers another hiker, lying unconscious in the snow, and helps him. However, the stranger proves to be uncooperative, not even revealing her name: in fact, he went as far as to put an end to her life. Pam, however, does not give up and, nicknamed him John, begins the descent with him. But the night is approaching and the weather conditions are only getting worse…

Infinite Storm: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Infinite Storm? The protagonists are Naomi Watts, Sophie Okonedo and Billy Howle. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Naomi WattsPam Bales

Billy Howle: John

Denis O’HareDave

Parker SawyersPatrick

Eliot SumnerWill

Joshua RollinsFinn

Trailer

But let’s see the trailer of Infinite Storm, broadcast on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Infinite Storm on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 3 March 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.