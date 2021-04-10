Days gone is one of the exclusive games in the catalog of PS4, and since it appeared, it has received good feedback. Not so many from the specialized press, but from some players who enjoyed it.

That is why more than one is waiting for the announcement of a sequel. However, new information suggests that it may not materialize. All because Bend Studio He is in charge of another project today.

Days Gone 2 was ‘sacrificed’ for other projects

What happened? Simply that Bend Studio approached Sony to ask for your permission to create Days gone 2. The answer he got was negative.

Instead, it was decided that the study would focus its efforts on helping Naughty dog. It is handled that both developers are working on a multiplayer title, as well as a new installment of Uncharted. It was to be imagined that there were priorities within this company.

So that you forget the 2? Naughty Dog would prepare remake of the Last of Us

Although it seems that at the moment Bend Studio it only focuses on the multiplayer game mentioned above. The problem you face Days gone 2 is that the first delivery did not meet the sales expectations of Sony.

It seems that the company expected something more from this title, which has an average of 71/100 on Metacritic. Not to mention that it also took a long time to develop. It started in early 2015 under another name.

Can this information be considered credible?

That was like Dead don’t ride, and as its development progressed it was changed to its current title. Originally, it would come out in February 2019, but it was delayed to April of that same year on the PS4.

Currently, the game is on its way to PC, where it will be released in the second quarter of 2021. There are those who believe that these ‘frictions’ between Bend Studio Y Sony are responsible for the departure of key personnel from this study, such as John garvin Y Jeff Ross.

Garvin He left this developer in 2019, and until last year, he was resting and dedicating himself to other projects. As to RossIn early December, he announced that it was his last week at the company.

It should be noted that all this information about the sequel to Days gone it is not something of an official nature. Actually, it all comes from an article that also reveals that The last of us will have a reissue for him PS5. Discretion is advised.

Fountain.



