It has been 60 years since Editorial Sudamericana published Hopscotch, although it could not be published in Spain until Franco died. Cortázar called it a counternovela, and its stereotypical scenes of Parisian bohemian life and the love fou already very outdated de Oliveira and La Maga have since shared a shelf with Steppenwolf, Catcher in the Rye, Wild Detectives either On the road in the proto-libraries of many adolescents: initiation books, double bildungsromans which are at the same time novels of formation of their characters and their readers. The kind that before the age of 20 are read with devotion, used as a seductive weapon and identity password to discover cronies; and that later, once the reading age has been reached, it is a little scary to reread and one prefers to remember with the affectionate modesty that we reserve for the first dazzles as an adult reader, perhaps in a transfer of nostalgia for that age in which nothing It is understood and everything is learned.

More information

Being the introductory book par excellence of literature in Spanish, at this point it is more than read Hopscotch it is always reread. And that is precisely why the game – in the most Cortazarian sense of the word – that Octavio Zaya proposes when curating this collective exhibition according to some brief and precise rules has so much substance: inviting a brilliant team of Latin American artists (with a solid career behind them but preferably without a gallery in Spain) to reread the book in its original language and propose new angles of vision and new ways of understanding or remembering it. Because Hopscotch It is now, more than a good or bad novel, a classic. And it is partly because of the sentimental and biographical coloring that it has for each person and because of its fertility as a seedbed of rereadings for each generation.

This cross-pollination between the literary and the plastic is also particularly timely in his case. Regarding its non-linear structure, much has been said about the semiological theories then in fashion, about the death or dissolution of the author, the autonomy of the text or its co-writing by an empowered reader, and its friction with the experiments of the nouveau roman and the Oulipo that they make Hopscotch the most Frenchized of Latin American novels. But the book also participates in a zeitgeist broader than in the sixties and in the field of visual arts he developed the approaches of Duchamp or Cage: when chance, combinatorial rules, the serial and the variations and permutations of modular elements played a fundamental role in the development of an art conceptual that, together with pop, dismantled the late romantic idea of ​​American abstract expressionism art and the various European informalisms.

Hopscotch It is now, more than a good or bad novel, a classic. And it is partly because of the sentimental and biographical coloring that it has for each one.

Fernando Bryce alludes to the personal and biographical reminiscences of the book, with one of his panels drawn in ink in which headlines of the time appear, posters of films inspired by works by Cortázar or a psychogeographical plane that superimposes characters from the novel and related authors to the layout of the streets of Paris. Also Sandra Ramos, with a large installation of small canvases on shelves within easy reach: they merge reading impressions and own memories into a “playful cartography” that the visitor can shuffle and reconfigure, just like the reader of Hopscotch with the chapters of the book.

Brain, Leda Catunda’s painting-object, also invites the manipulation of its different layers of fabric, which evoke the different levels of reading the book. Among them, Cortázar did not exclude its use as an open oracle at random: for some reason his provisional title was Mandala, in the same way that Cage had used the I Ching to structure some of his compositions. And there perhaps go the shots of Marilá Dardot’s panel, which shows open pages of the novel where questions asked by the character of La Maga throughout the plot are collected, leaving the rest blank. Luis Camnitzer also alludes to its book-compass character in his enigmatic installation The book of cardinal pointswith gigantic reproductions of an open book at a 90-degree angle, closing and at the same time infinitely expanding the four corners (north, south, east and west) of its room.

‘Untitled’, 2023, by Fernando Bryce.

ROBERTO RUIZ

Guillermo Kuitca, Argentine like Cortázar, had already alluded directly to the novel in the pictorial series Missing Pagesfrom 2018, but Zaya has selected two spectacular canvases for this exhibition that relate to him in a more oblique way: in Philosophy for princes II evokes the idea of Hopscotch as a book-labyrinth and book-aleph and is linked to a very Argentine and even Borgesian literary and fantastic imagery. In the great UntitledOn the other hand, a large abstract composition guides almost jazzy rhythms of composition, which are continued in the adjacent sound installation by Tania Candiani. It is based on the logbook that Cortázar made to guide himself during the writing of the book, full of sketches, arrows and diagrams that the artist shows on plates from which the text has disappeared and “translates” into a sound score, of new jazzy music, which two large metal tubas spread throughout the gallery.

Amalia Pica and Valeska Soares explore the formal possibilities of the combinatorial and random reading of the book as a generator of artistic forms, Rivane Neuenschwander & Mariana Lacerda and Alexander Apóstol reflect on the political, utopian and pre-seventies dimension that the book had in its day, Antonio Vega Macotela is interested in Cortazar’s attempt to literally invent a new language (giglic, so Oulipian)… In The Return to the Day in Eighty Worlds Cortázar proposed the construction of a kind of single machine, the Rayuel-O-Matic, which as an artifact halfway between Duchamp and Raymond Roussel, it served to propose infinite readings of his novel. And perhaps this collective works are so many rayuelomatics 2.0: models for assembling and reassembling an infinite book.

‘Hopscotch / The false order’. Marlborough Gallery. Madrid. Until November 18.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.