The unknown has been reversed: we do not doubt if we will arrive, but about how much we spend. When the recovery plan was launched, concern hung over whether the Spanish economy would be able to present enough good quality projects in a short period of time to access Next Generation EU aid and partner programs. Today, the infinite “expressions of interest” from companies and administrations already sent to the Government foreshadow that their requests end up widely exceeding the amount of 72,700 million in European subsidies (extendable to 83,200 million) pre-allocated to Spain: a huge amount, but still probability will be insufficient for all plaintiffs.

A few samples are enough. The Ibex companies had outlined projects two months ago for a joint value of more than 100,000 million. Only the energy companies designed 400 projects and Industry received projections of up to 60,000 million. The automotive industry plans to invest up to 54,000 million until 2040. Aeronautics, 11,000 million until 2026. The construction companies, up to 157,458 million by 2030. And other multimillion-dollar telecommunications, energy, technology sectors … And the administrations. One button: the 27 public and private projects sponsored by the Generalitat expect to apply 41,000 million.

Of course, this shower of figures is a heterogeneous and incomplete amalgam: there are repeated protagonists and scattered time horizons. And furthermore, European funds will only cover a portion of the investments: for some experts, between a third and a quarter. But even so, data and indications outline an overflow of the call.

Beyond the quantitative, perhaps the most relevant achievement of the European public initiative, and of the Spanish call, is qualitative. Due to the magnet of public support conditioned to reviewing its own productive structure, orienting it to a different future —ecological, digital, social—, the level of business response —waiting for official data, and sometimes spurred on by legal and consulting firms— is being overwhelming. Discounting the inevitable quota of opportunists, headhunters and tightrope walkers, many companies (and official bodies) have seriously rethought their business / service models and multi-year strategic plans. They have modulated their links with their parent companies and / or with their subsidiaries; They have established new cross-sector alliances (for example, between the automotive and energy industries). They have started consortia with the public sector and links with other European companies. They have rethought their position in the market, and for a changing market.

Inevitably, many of your projects will fall by the wayside: either because there are better ones in the same sector, or because they are deficient, or because there will not be enough funds. You have to anticipate the rebound of frustration, and prepare to face it. How? When it comes to financing, good viable projects should have a chance, even if they weren’t the very first. Once the provision of subsidies is exhausted, there would be recourse to very cheap loans from the Stabilization Mechanism or Mede (from which Spain could absorb 24,000 million euros); those of the InvestEU program, the successor of the Juncker Plan (which has co-financed projects generating investments for 514,000 million), and which will approximately repeat it until 2027; or, among others, those of the European Investment Bank, which could still multiply. This would also apply to all projects – including temporarily the winners – if the blockade by the German Constitutional Court prolongs the delay in the availability of Next Generation funds. But then perhaps they could be combined with greater direct borrowing from the Commission, in a similar way to the SURE program, which supports labor operations such as ERTEs with 100,000 million.

Regarding governance, the rejection of correct plans will induce bitter criticism that hinders the plan and tends to delegitimize it. With the option of an independent agency ruled out, administration alone will not suffice to ward off this danger. Activating participation forums and high-level groups (provided for in article 17 of the law that regulates funds), and their ability to make “recommendations” is a useful option. To convince juniors that others deserved top spot. Objectively.