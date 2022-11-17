Sebastien Haller’s ordeal is not over and, as the champion himself explained, he will now have to undergo a new operation

Yesterday’s yet another sad announcement by Sebastian Haller. The Franco-Ivorian striker, who announced last July that he was suffering from testicular cancer, has in fact explained that he will have to undergo another operation. In the post the champion said that it was already planned and that it should be resolved. His words.

Just a few months ago the 28-year-old was literally living his dream. After a not too exciting start to his career, spent touring various teams throughout Europe, he had arrived at theAjax and with the lancers he scored an impressive 32 goals in a single season.

Thanks to the departure of Haaland for Manchester, the Borussia Dortmundthe top club in Germany, decided to bet heavily on Sebastien and bought him last July for the sum of 32 million euros.

A few weeks of training, carried out with great enthusiasm, and there bad luck decided to put a spanner in Haller’s wheels again.

To explain what happened, the club itself took care of it with a sad announcement on social media:

This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us. The entire Borussia Dortmund family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and hopes to be able to hug him again soon. We will do everything we can to make sure he receives the best possible treatment.

New intervention for Sebastien Haller

The diagnosis was that of testicular cancer, which became even more tragic when the histological examination confirmed that it was a malignant form.

Since then the champion has started his own course of carewith very heavy chemo and radio therapies, which obviously forced him to leave the field.

Credit: Getty Images

He’d seemed to be feeling better lately, but as he explained in his last post, his fight is far from over. Here are his words: