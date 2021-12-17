It’s always Kilde. After the two successes in Beaver Creek, the Norwegian once again dominates the Saslong, his favorite track. The super-G that opens the long Italian roundup of the World Cup is still his. Kilde was phenomenal in the last stretch, so perfect in designing the corners that the Austrian couple Mayer-Kiechmayr was unable to overtake him, even with a higher speed (110.2 km / h at 108.6) at the last reading the gap was 22 and 27 cents.

Paris – And down from the podium remain Beat Feuz, fourth at 57/100, ahead of the other Swiss Rogentin, fifth at 74/100. Dominik Paris ends in sixth place, at 80 cents, after being in the running for the podium until halfway through the race. Marco Odermatt is missing among the best, but the Swiss who leads the World Cup standings struggled on the very fast track and finished out of 10, at 1 ”37. In the last 5 super-G of the Cup Odermatt had always finished on the podium.

Azzurri – At 1 “35 Mattia Casse finished, at 1” 65 Christof Innerhofer. Guglielmo Bosca, Emanuele Buzzi, Matteo Franzoso and Matteo Marsaglia have yet to leave.

The descent is scheduled for tomorrow.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 12:54)

