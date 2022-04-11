Nicole Mazzoccato and Armando Anastasio have recently discovered that the baby that will arrive soon will be a beautiful boy: the video on Instagram

It’s been about a month since that Nicole Mazzoccato, former suitor of Men and Women and actress of several Italian fiction, announced on social media that she was pregnant for her first time. She and her partner, the footballer Armando Anastasio, in July will embrace their fruit of love which, as can be seen from the latest video posted on Instagram, will be a beautiful boy.

Credit: nicolemazzoccato – Instagram

Nicole Mazzoccato became famous in 2015 when she participated in the dating show Men and women in the guise of the former tronista’s suitors Fabio Colloricchio.

The two had left the show together and lived their story for a while, before fate made it so that their paths parted.

After a few months, Nicole found her serenity a little over a year ago, together with the Neapolitan footballer of Pordenone Armando Anastasio.

An overwhelming love theirs, which led them to go to cohabit almost immediately and to expect a baby.

TO half of March, on the profile of the model and actress, a post appeared in which the pregnancy was announced. Here are the words written to accompany the beautiful photos:

We will soon be 4 !!!!! 👨‍👩‍👦🐈 We are extremely happy, delighted and finally ready to share this gift with you too. You may be wondering why we have waited to say it .. We have decided to share this news with our loved ones and enjoy it as much as possible, keeping it confidential. We are in the 5th month .. I hope you can enjoy this good news with us. With love and affection Armando and Nicole.

Nicole Mazzoccato’s gender reveal party

Credit: nicolemazzoccato – Instagram

A few days after the pregnancy announcement, Nicole had explained the why he had waited the fifth month before unveiling the sweet news.

In the story about Instagram he said he had some complications, which luckily it is passed.

Yesterday, always on Instagram, a new post has appeared. The video shows all the highlights of the gender reveal party organized for Nicole and Armando.

Credit: nicolemazzoccato – Instagram

The two find themselves in front of a large golden balloon and, with the help of a needle, they burst it making it hover in the air lots of blue balloons and confetti.

The first child of Mazzoccato and her boyfriend Armando, therefore, will be a handsome one little boy.