With some tender shots published on Instagram, the Brazilian champion of PSG, Neymar Junior announced the pregnancy of his partner

At the end of a very unlucky season on the pitch, Neymar can rejoice at the discovery of the pregnancy of his partner Bruna Biancardi. The Paris Saint Germain champion is in fact about to become a father for the second time. In 2011, his first child, Davi Lucca, was born from his relationship with his now ex-partner Caroline Dantas.

Credit: neymarjr – Instagram

Born in Mogi das Cruzes, in the state of São Paulo, on February 5, 1992, Neymar Junior is considered one of the greatest absolute champions in the history of the brazilian and world football.

Footballingly, he grew up in Santos, a historic club in Brazil that has given life to immense talents such as Pele. Barcelona was the first to bring him into European football, in the summer of 2013.

With i blaugrana he played until 2017, winning two Spanish league titles, three Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

In 2017, in fact, he left the Catalan team and joined the French side of the club for the record sum of 222 million euros. Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisians have been trying to set up the best possible team for some years, with the aim of winning the much coveted UEFA Champions League. To do this, they also brought Neymar’s former teammate Leo Messi to France, but at the moment the cup with big ears is still just a dream.

Neymar’s announcement

Credit: neymarjr – Instagram

The last season in particular was anything but lucky for O’Ney. In February, in fact, he reported a serious injury ankle that will keep him off the field for the rest of the championship.

However, one joy the Brazilian champion is going to live it outside the green rectangle. Of her His partner Bruna Biancardi she is in fact pregnant and will make the champion a father for the second time.

Credit: neymarjr – Instagram

To announce it the same Brazilian phenomenon thought about it, which on Instagram he wrote: