The ex ciociara from Avanti another and winner of the GF Vip, Alessia Macari has just become a mother for the first time: the announcement

Infinite joy for the model Alessia Macari and for her husband, the former footballer Oliver Kragl. The two, married since 2019, have expanded their family since January 14 with the birth of the baby Nevaeh. The announcement on the social networks of the former ciociara from Avanti an other is a riot of sweetness. In the caption, the beautiful Alessia also explained the meaning of the name chosen for her first daughter.

Alessia and Oliver met in 2019. He wore the Frosinone uniform and she, beautiful, had recently won the Big Brother Vip. After a long and romantic courtship, Macari succumbed to Kragl’s flattery and it took them very little time to fall madly in love with each other. A few months later, again in 2019, they even got married.

Last summer, then, came the sweetest announcement of all, that of a pregnancy. At first Alessia and Oliver wanted to call the baby moon, but then, since that name was chosen for her daughter by Belen Rodriguez, they have changed my mind.

Alessia Macari and the choice of the name of her first child

On January 14th, after 9 months of anxious waiting, the little girl finally came into the world. For a few days the social profiles of Alessia and Oliver were silent, but yesterday the model and the former footballer finally given the good news to their followers.

Hi everyone! My name is Nevaeh Kragl🎀 my name is pronounced NE-VE-AH. (Read in reverse it reads HEAVEN … which translated from English is “paradise”) 👼🏽 💗I was born on 01/14/22 and I weigh 3.470kg. Now I’m happy because I’m finally in my parents’ arms (they say I look like a little meatball 😍) 💗 Mom and Dad thank you so much for all the messages, Mom now needs to rest, but as soon as she gets better she’ll make herself feel 🎀. Now we just enjoy these beautiful moments finally all three together 💗🎀

A really great choice particular, so.

The newborn family has already returned home to where they are enjoying these first days of this new creature’s life.

Of course Macari’s post was overwhelmed by a wave of comments of friends and colleagues from the entertainment world. All extremely happy for the happy event.