Millionaires went to bed with their faces to the sky illuminated by star 16 and woke up in a paradise of deep blue sky, in which that new star is the brightest and warmest sun. Winning the title that they had not won since 2017 is for this team the confirmation of an idea that was sustained through four years of defeats and empty hands.

A super title that is even more pleasing because it was about the country’s archrival: Nacional.



The very final could not be lost by anyone and Millionaires won it: more champion than ever!

(Millionaires, the great champion of Colombian soccer, after beating Nacional!).

Millionaires, champ!

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME.

And the men on the field cried, those who defeated Nacional on penalties. Vásquez cried, the one who kicked the last. Gamero cried, who was praying. Montero cried, who saved two penalties. Llinás cried, who tied the game that seemed lost. And with them the 35,000 people in the stands at the stadium cried, the 25,000 that made the Simón Bolívar park a Campincito of giant screens: blue tears of a whole town with a blue shirt, blue blood, a blue heart, a blue illusion and an infinite blue joy. Even more than when they were champions for the last time, in 2017, when they beat Santa Fe in what has been the most important Bogota classic of all time.

Now, one of Guardiola’s phrases a couple of weeks ago after lifting the Champions League, the cup he was chasing and did not win, is spinning in my head. “The merit is always being up there, in the fight, close to the finals. So, finally you will have to win because you are closer.

(Video: the penalty that gave Millonarios the title against Nacional in El Campín).

The title that Gamero’s Millionaires needed

Alberto Gamero, DT of Millionaires.

This was the title that Gamero’s Millionaires, so praised for his way of playing and the discovery of young talents, owed his people. And he charged the biggest, defeating the heaviest rival.

Before, in these three and a half years that the Gamero era has been going on, he had been so close to the star when he lost it against Tolima in El Campín empty of the pandemic… Millionaires, in addition, also had to overcome his ghosts of defeats and recent deletions. Neither of them could lose the very final and Millonarios won it.

This colossal victory in the very final against Nacional carries a symbolic charge as heavy and immense as the Monserrate hill and also serves to put an end to the conspiracy theories of the fans, so illogical, that they swore that the order of the managers was to lose tournaments so as not to increase the value of the payroll…

Neither of them could lose the very final and Millonarios won it. Today there is a blue town that dawns in a blue paradise, infinite blue, deep blue, because Millionaires is finally royal blue!

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR

@MELUKLECUENTA

More news

Millionaires, champ! The 16th star came with suffering and then with joy

Champion millionaires: This is how the exciting moments were lived in the Simón Bolívar