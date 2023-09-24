The infidelity in relationships has been the subject of much research over the years, but a new study sheds light on an intriguing aspect: Who cheats once does it always?

The study, which followed adult participants throughout two different romantic relationships, reveals surprising findings about the serial infidelity.

The mission was to try to determine if there is a relationship between infidelity in a previous relationship and the probability of its occurrence in the future

The study on infidelity:

In this study, we addressed the risk of serial infidelity by observing participants’ behavior across two mixed romantic relationships.

Infidelity: Who cheats once always does it? Study responds / Pxhere

Participants were asked if they had intimate relations with someone who was not your partner in your past relationships.

The results revealed a surprising correlation: It is confirmed that yes, it is more likely that someone who cheats once will do it again .

Those who had reported having had sex outside their partner in their first relationship were found to have three times more likely to do it again in your next relationship.

This, in comparison with those participants in the analysis that they had not committed infidelity in his previous relationships.

Similarly, those who knew that their partners had engaged in infidelities were found to have twice as likely to report the same behavior in his next relationships.

Furthermore, those who had suspicions of infidelity in their partners from past relationships were four times more likely to report similar suspicions in their future relationships.

These findings remained consistentregardless of the gender or marital status of the participants, and demographic risk factors for infidelity were controlled.

Click to load survey

Past infidelity as a risk factor:

The study concluded that Previous infidelity emerges as a risk factor significant for infidelity in future relationships.

Infidelity: Who cheats once always does it? Study responds / Pxhere

This results suggest that prior experiences of own or partner’s infidelity may be associated with an increased risk of those same experiences are repeated in subsequent relationships.

These findings highlight the complexity of infidelity in relationships. While each relationship is unique, research suggests that Past experiences can influence future behavior of people in terms of loyalty.

This highlights the importance of communication, trust and honesty in relationships, as well as the need for address concerns and problems as a couple in an open and constructive manner.

So the question of whether“Who cheats once, always cheats?” seems to have a solid empirical basis: It is confirmed that yes, it is more likely that someone who cheats once will do it again.