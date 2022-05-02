This Monday, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico opened an investigation folder to clarify the death by firearm of three people, two men and one woman, inside a SEARS department store in the municipality of Tlalnepantla.

This derived from the discovery of the lifeless body of three people in a shop in the Plaza Tlalnepantla Fashion Mallin the Industrial San Lorenzo neighborhood, where one of the deceased entered and shot Araceli, his wife, and Ariel, her co-worker.

The approximately 50-year-old man entered the SEARS store around 9:00 p.m. yesterday and shot the two store employees: the woman, also 50, and her partner, 39, near the area of offices. Apparently the latter was a store manager.

Read more: They took 2.5 million pesos! They prosecute six for robbery at ATMs in Tlalnepantla, Edomex

The Edomex Prosecutor’s Office recognized that the main aggressor was the husband of the deceased woman; After shooting both workers, he aimed the same weapon at himself and took his own life. The corresponding investigations are already being carried out to clarify the triple homicide, although it could be a “crime of passion”.

Upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics immediately treated the three victims, but they had already lost their lives.