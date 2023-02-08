Just the day of his anniversary with the ‘Noni’! The plans of the ‘Shark Gaze’ have no limits and now he has achieved that Diego forget about Francesca.

Diego Montalban and Claudia plains (who calls herself Victoria) have had their first romantic encounter in “At the bottom there is room”. While Francesca Maldini was waiting for a surprise from her husband for her first wedding anniversary, the chef completely forgot this important date and did not hesitate to look for the villain to spend an afternoon together. However, in a matter of a couple of scenes, it became a rather bawdy encounter.

It all started when Diego had a meeting with Claudia and gave her a few bites of his golden gooseberry cheesecake to try. The spoonfuls in the mouth that the cook fed to his mistress soon escalated to a torrid sequence. VIDEO: America TV