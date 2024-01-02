baby mouse it entered the public domain starting from January 1, 2024, and it was announced precisely on this deadline Infestation 88a new video game that has nothing to do with Disney but which somehow has the famous character as its protagonist, only that it is in a decidedly dark and distorted.

Developed by Nightmare Forge Games, Infestation 88 is a survival horror which will be distributed in episodes and has the theme of survival in a context of pervasive horror, playable in single but also in four-player multiplayer.

As the trailer demonstrates, the game features a horror version of Mickey Mouse who represents one of the main enemies to escape from within the levels.

Set in 1988, the protagonists are a team of operators who are called to explore certain environments and deal with various types of threats, including Metropolitan legends and disturbing apparitions among which this sort of “corrupted” Mickey Mouse stands out.