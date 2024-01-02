baby mouse it entered the public domain starting from January 1, 2024, and it was announced precisely on this deadline Infestation 88a new video game that has nothing to do with Disney but which somehow has the famous character as its protagonist, only that it is in a decidedly dark and distorted.
Developed by Nightmare Forge Games, Infestation 88 is a survival horror which will be distributed in episodes and has the theme of survival in a context of pervasive horror, playable in single but also in four-player multiplayer.
As the trailer demonstrates, the game features a horror version of Mickey Mouse who represents one of the main enemies to escape from within the levels.
Set in 1988, the protagonists are a team of operators who are called to explore certain environments and deal with various types of threats, including Metropolitan legends and disturbing apparitions among which this sort of “corrupted” Mickey Mouse stands out.
A Mickey Mouse that's best run away from
The character who officially entered the public domain from January 1st 2024 it is the first ever version of Mickey Mouse, i.e. the one that appeared in the old Steambot Willie short film from 1928, therefore the Infestation 88 monster recalls precisely this edition of the Disney icon.
For the rest, Infestation 88 will present a series of different environments to explore to find the origin of these horrors with which we will find ourselves fighting. The release is scheduled for 2024 on Steaminitially in early access.
