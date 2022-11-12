Infertility | Jaakko Mustakallio received a crushing message on the phone: he doesn’t have a single sperm

Male infertility is becoming more common, but many men are not ready to talk about not being able to have a biological child.

Homes in Helsinki, Tampere and Brussels. Busy working life, the life of two politicians and reflections on how the working career progresses.

Jaakko Mustakallio and his common-law partner Alviina Alametsä started thinking two years ago if the fertility situation in Alametsä should be checked in studies just to be sure. They had heard experiences from their circle of friends that having a child had been surprisingly difficult.

I caught an ad about private fertility clinic examinations, where you could get two for the price of one. The couple decided that at the same time Mustakallio’s fertility could be studied, when it was once so easy.

The 34-year-old Mustakallio is a leading expert at the communications agency Ellun Kanoje and the vice-chairman of the Tampere city council, whose party is the Greens. Alametsä, 30, is a Green MEP.

One or two a day after the test, Jaakko Mustakallio received a phone call. The doctor at the fertility clinic called and asked if she was in a peaceful place.

“The news was bad. Not a single sperm was found in me,” says Mustakallio.

He was waiting for his spouse to come home.

“I told the news. The evening was quite an emotional storm.”

It has always been clear to the couple that they want children. They went for the tests because they wanted to make sure if the dream could be postponed a little because of the work situation. Alametsä travels weekly between Brussels and Finland.

Because the result seemed inconsolable, Mustakallio was immediately asked to take a new control test. The result was the same. No sperm at all. Diagnosis: azoospermia.

Men’s the severity of infertility varies. Some men have fewer sperm than usual or swim slowly. Their complete absence is the most serious form of male infertility.

Professor Jorma Toppari from the University of Turku has studied male fertility.

“An estimated 15 percent of couples suffer from infertility. In one third the cause is related to the woman, in one third to the man and in one third to both. However, the reason often remains unclear.”

According to Statistics Finland’s population structure statistics, in 2019, 30 percent of men and 20 percent of women in the 40-44 age group were childless.

The reasons for infertility that remain unclear are easily considered to be due to the woman’s body. However, only a small proportion of men undergo fertility examinations and an even smaller proportion undergo basic examinations in more detailed examinations.

“ “Hope was taken away,” says Mustakallio. He felt an immense blackness and gloom.

Black Rock received a referral to the Tampere University Hospital (Tays) infertility clinic. There were hormone tests, several different blood tests and an ultrasound examination of the testicles to see if there were any external things to be found, such as possible marks from blows.

“Everything looked completely normal. The values ​​in the tests were normal. According to the doctor, there was no medical treatment that could have been started,” says Mustakallio.

However, the doctors recommended surgery to find out if there are blockages in the vas deferens. In rare cases, the blockage can be in both wires. There may also be so few sperm that they do not leave the testicles.

Mustakallio was scheduled for surgery at the beginning of June 2021. Mustakallio, who is involved in municipal politics, had time to think that good, the municipal elections are in April. Then, due to the corona situation, the elections were postponed to June – a week after the severe surgery.

However, the operation was accompanied by hope, because sperm were found in a third of them, and all of Mustakallio’s blood and hormone values ​​had been found to be normal in the tests.

“The operation was performed under local anesthesia. It took three hours. I have never been on such strong drugs.”

Doctor came to tell me the result of the operation: not a single sperm was found.

“Hope was taken away,” says Mustakallio.

He felt an immense blackness and gloom.

“I mourned a lost child. I have always had a very strong desire to become a father.”

Even so, already in the recovery room of the surgery department, Mustakallio said that he wants to undergo fertilization treatments with the help of donor cells.

Spouse Alviina Alametsä’s fertility study had revealed that she had a good situation.

Jaakko Mustakallio and Alviina Alametsä have spoken together about a lot of conflicting feelings related to male infertility. The man and his partner are going through the sadness of not being able to have a biological child. At the same time, you can see that it is possible to become a father with the help of donor cell treatments.

Jaakko Mustakallio and Alviina Alametsä plan to get married next summer.

When the bad news was inevitable, the couple soon told their families. After that, they invited friends and couples of friends to dinner and shared the information they had received.

The one psychologist session offered by Tays after the surgery, after the infertility was confirmed, felt really little.

“Friends then corrected this. Infertility can cause bitterness, and that’s why we wanted to talk about it right away. That no one thinks that it is so difficult for us, that it is difficult to be around the children. That no one starts to be careful, because there are a lot of small children in the circle of friends,” Mustakallio says.

Talking was good. Friends also dared to ask about feelings.

“The most difficult thing has been watching someone else grieve. However, after difficult news, it is possible to reach solutions,” says Alametsä.

Mustakallio wants to talk about his situation, because there is a stigma associated with male infertility: such thoughts that you can’t talk about it.

“Men may be the ones who don’t agree to undergo donor cell treatments, because for many, biological parenthood comes before that.”

According to preliminary data from the Institute of Health and Welfare, approximately 14,600 fertilization treatments were started in 2021, i.e. 14 percent more than the previous year.

Unintentionally executive director of the childless community Simpukka ry Maid Savio says that open talk about men’s wishes for children, fertility and obstacles to having children would make the phenomenon more visible.

According to Jaakko Mustakallio, fertility clinics could be necessary, where people could go to examine their fertility in good time.

Now male infertility is often silent. However, it is growing. About half of Finnish men have such poor sperm production that the onset of pregnancy is delayed, to say the least, according to Jorma Toppar’s research.

Studies have not been able to explain the widespread decline in sperm quality. Doctors told Mustakallio that the causes can be many, from environmental toxins to the plastic used in baby bottles – or formed already in the womb.

According to Savio, it would be important for society to recognize the infertility experienced by men and support men’s opportunity to have children.

“ In Finland, those who go for treatment are not allowed to know anything about the donor.

Professor Toppari reminds that if even a few sperm are found, fertilization treatments can be started with one’s own cells.

“In that case, the icsi method is used, where the sperm is injected with a needle directly into the egg,” says Toppari.

The same method can also be applied with donated cells. Jaakko Mustakallio and Alviina Alametsä need donor cells.

In Finland, those who go for treatment are not allowed to know anything about the donor. The task of treating doctors is to choose a donor who is as suitable as possible in terms of appearance. At the age of 18, a child born with the help of treatments can learn the identity of the donor if they wish. However, the donor has no legal obligations in relation to the child.

For example, those applying for treatment in Denmark get to know much more about the donor. Donors can even write a letter to the recipient of gift cells if they wish.

Black Rock and Alametsä have reserved a wedding venue for next summer. After that, they plan to consider donor cell treatments. There is no rush.

“I hope we will be even older,” Mustakallio says.