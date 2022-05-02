Infertility Helsinki residents are already blocking infertility treatment queues in nearby hospitals – “By far the largest new treatment group are female couples and self-employed women”

The number of treatments with donated gametes has increased in recent years in all university hospitals.

Corona epidemicthe increase in the number of treatments with gift germ cells and the shortage of germ cell donors explain some of the infertility treatment queues on the public side.

HS said on Monday that in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts (Hus), treatments may have to be queued for up to a year and a half.

Husin The treatment queues are also reflected in the operations of Tampere University Central Hospital and Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks). Infertility treatment is applied for from Uusimaa to Tampere and Turku due to shorter treatment queues.

Husin assistant chief physician Bell Beach reports that there is currently a 5-6 month queue for in vitro fertilization in the Hus area.

The queue for treatment with gift germ cells, ie donated eggs or sperm, is more than a year long.

Because the upper age limit for treatment is 40 years, many have time to exceed the age before accessing treatment, many women who have contacted HS said.

For donated eggs, it is sufficient if the treatment decision is given before the woman turns 40 years old. For other treatments, treatment must be given before the age of 40.

There is currently a shortage of donated gametes in Hus, which is increasing queues.

Also the corona epidemic has caused a shortage of staff in Hus, as doctors and nurses themselves have been ill.

According to Ranta, patients have also had to cancel their visits, and it has not been possible to give others a cancellation time on a quick schedule.

Infertility treatments were on hiatus in all university hospitals due to the corona in the spring of 2020, which caused care debt, says Ranta.

Because of this, Ranta estimates that the fertilization of about two hundred patients’ test tubes was delayed.

Tampereen last year, the Hormone and Infertility Outpatient Clinic at the University Central Hospital (Tays) had about 200 patients who had chosen their treatment site themselves.

The majority of them arrived for treatment in Uusimaa, says the ward chief Katja Ahinko.

In Tays, the queuing situation is good: you can get treatment almost immediately after receiving the referral, Ahinko says.

“Delivery time is within three months. After that, you can get treatment with your own cells practically immediately, and even with gift germ cells, the queue is only for a few months, ”says Ahinko.

The delay caused by the corona break was already well tightened in Tays in the same year. Since then, the treatment sum has not appeared in the queues.

According to Ahingo, the medical staff in Tays has also suffered more from the corona epidemic than before, but it has not extended the queues.

So far, there have been enough gift germ cells in Tays.

“The need for sperm is bigger, so their donors are always needed,” Ahinko says.

At Tays, special care providers have been appointed for gift germ cell treatments. However, no more nurses have been hired by Tays, and they have been appointed from existing staff.

In a hurry infertility treatments were also exceptionally at the turn of the year with the opening of a new hospital at the gynecology outpatient clinic, Antti Perheentupa says.

“Treatments have just been restarted. Frozen embryo transfer can be accessed immediately. In vitro fertilization treatments go into August-September, ”Perheentupa estimates.

Helsinki residents also apply for treatment due to Hus’ treatment queues in Turku, although the Tyks clinic is smaller than Taysia and Hus. For example, Tyks only offers gift sperm treatments for gift germ cell treatments.

“The need for gift egg treatments is minimal compared to the need for gift sperm treatments. The total number of treatments has increased, but we also treat different patients over time, ”Perheentupa reminds.

“By far the largest new treatment group is female couples and single women, and most of the germ cell care is done for them.”

According to the family, the sperm bank of the University of Turku is the oldest in Finland. The family room describes the number of gift sperm as sufficient at the moment.

Gift germ cell treatments also performed at Oulu University Hospital (Oys) and Kuopio University Hospital (Kys).

Oys currently has a waiting time of 4 to 5 months for treatment with its own germ cells. Other treatments are available immediately, says a gynecologist Maarit Niinimäki.

For gift germ cell treatments, the waiting time is on average about half a year from the first visit.

“The waiting time depends on how quickly a suitable donor is found for the person waiting for treatment,” says Niinimäki.

The first visit to Kuopio University Hospital is 3–4 months after the arrival of the referral and there is a five-month queue for infertility treatment, Chief Physician Ilkka Järvelä.

Health According to the statistics of the Finnish Institute of Welfare (THL), the number of infertility treatments in Finland has increased significantly in recent years: in the early 2000s, about 8,000 treatments were provided each year, and in 2020, almost 13,000.

More and more treatments are started with gift germ cells. They accounted for 22% of all treatments in 2020 and 11.4% of treatments provided in the public, more than ever before.