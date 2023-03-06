Family doctors and reproductive specialists are ‘allies’ to counter the growing fertility problems affecting up to 20% of couples in Italy and which are inevitably reflected in the drastic drop in births recorded in the country. The first step that the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) and the Italian Society of Human Reproduction (Siru) will take together will be to focus on as many aspects as possible concerning the infertile couple and the individual patient. In practice, the Fimmg family doctors will be asked to answer a questionnaire, which in the next few days will preliminarily involve the members of Fimmg Naples, to arrive at a sort of identikit of the couples who turn to their family doctor for problems concerning the sphere and reproductive health, and to understand how general practitioners contribute to directing their patients towards specific prevention and diagnostic-therapeutic pathways dedicated to fertility and reproduction.

“This opportunity – declares Luigi Sparano, Provincial Secretary of Fimmg Naples – will allow general practitioners to promptly bring out the ‘state of reproductive health’ of the population in charge, favoring the possibility of recruiting diagnostic pathways in a reasonable time aimed at adopting the best therapeutic strategies. “The initiative aims to encourage collaboration between reproductive health operators in all its aspects for the classification of the infertile couple, from primary prevention to the diagnostic and therapeutic pathway”, explains Antonino Guglielmino, president of the Siru gynecological area.

“Our goal – comments Luigi Montano, president of the Andrological area of ​​Siru – is to build together an institutional path with the current Government to make the andrological visit and the spermiogram structural and institutionalized for all men, starting from adolescence. In a country like Italy, whose birth rates are among the lowest in the world, where since 2004 there has been no military visit which in any case represented an important filter, if we add the increasingly worrying data on sperm decline at a global level , it is more than urgent to intervene to intercept early patients who have treatable disorders and who could create infertility problems in the future”, he concludes.