A labyrinth with no way out: Fabio Quartararo he fails to turn the light back on, which died out after the second place obtained in August in Austria. The twenty points of the Red Bull Ring seemed a guarantee of salvation, a signal that managing the advantage over Francesco Bagnaia was a possible mission even after the unfortunate fall of Assen and the difficulties encountered at Silverstone. Instead, the reigning world champion is experiencing an endless circle of hell and now two races from the conclusion of the World Championship he finds himself having to recover 14 points from Francesco Bagnaia after having lost 105 points in eight rounds.

Quartararo got off to a great start when the traffic lights went out, but already in Curva-2 he had to collect the attacks of Aleix Espargarò and Francesco Bagnaia. The 1999-born rider has always had problems stopping the bike in Turn-4 and after a few laps he ran into a long one that made him fall back to 22nd position. The comeback was difficult and he ended early in Turn-2 with a crash when he was in 15th position: “At Turn-4 I made a mistake by not braking too late, but the bike got up and I couldn’t stop. At that point I started to reassemble, and then at Turn-2 I didn’t brake too hard, but I lost the front “his analysis to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Now the Yamaha rider can do nothing but turn his gaze to Sepang in Malaysia in the hope of reversing this highly negative trend that sees him struggling even in the choice of tires: “It’s difficult, but now let’s see. In Malaysia we have to stay there and fight. I struggled a bit to warm up the rear tire. In Malaysia, it will be easier to keep the tires warm. The rear tire wear was very high, and I regretted not having chosen the soft. We opted for the hard, but now it’s easy to say that we could have decided on the soft, now it’s too late, but it will be experience for the future ”.