Johannes Welte

Flames and thick smoke over the Le Vele shopping center in Desenzano on Lake Garda. © Facebook Enrico Bresciani

An inferno causes horror on the southern shore of Lake Garda: there was a big fire in the Le Vele shopping center in Desenzano del Garda. There were no dead or seriously injured.

Desenzano del Garda – During renovation work, the Le Vele shopping center in Desenzano on Lake Garda in Italy caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the investigations so far, the fire broke out in a warehouse of a former Obi market, which is currently being renovated and expanded. The flames then approached the shops in the mall.

Exploded gas cylinder sparks fire in Italy

The fire grew loud bresciatoday triggered by a gas bottle used to process tar. Eyewitnesses report an explosion, and a cartridge hit a nearby apartment building. Within minutes, thousands of square meters of the shopping center were engulfed in flames, and it remains closed until further notice. The damage is estimated at several million euros.

The Le Vele shopping center in Desenzano on Lake Garda burned out © Stefano Desenzano Facebook

Difficult extinguishing work on Lake Garda

Over 100 firefighters were deployed to contain the fire. Fighting the flames was difficult due to the extent of the site, and several fire brigade ladders were needed to stop the fire front from above and below.

The firefighters’ deployment lasted all night and continued through Wednesday. Nests of embers flared up again and again, and the fire brigade had to clear away roofs and panels to get to the source of the fire.

Only one firefighter slightly injured

Miraculously, only one firefighter (40) was slightly injured, he was hospitalized with suspected smoke inhalation.

The plumes of smoke rising from the complex were enormous and could be seen from all over southern Lake Garda. The environmental agency Arpa monitored the concentration of the substances released during incineration. The mayor called for people to close the windows and refrain from going outside.

Italy tourists stock up on groceries in the shopping center

The Le Vele shopping center is located near the center of Desenzano, on the road to the Milan-Verona motorway. There are also branches of Lidl, Maxi Zoo (Fressnapf), H&M, a toys center, etc. Many tourists stock up on groceries here. That won’t work in the upcoming Pentecost vacation. Today’s aerial photos show that the mall was extensively destroyed.

