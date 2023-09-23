Tabasco.- The “infernal” dawn in Tabasco this Fridaywhen a dozen vehicles were set on fire by criminals, was due to the capture of a criminal leaderdedicated to drug trafficking.

The detainee is Salvador “N”, 41 years old, originally from Villahermosareports the medium Aristegui Noticias.

The vehicles were burned in various road sections of the Cárdenas municipality, in Tabasco, as a measure of pressure (to get him released) or as retaliation for the capture of the alleged drug trafficker.

The capture

“Elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard arrested the leader of a criminal cell that operates in that area, causing Subalterns will burn trucks and cars in different parts of the municipality of Cárdenas“, indicated ministerial authorities of the Government of Tabasco.

A confrontation It occurred this Friday morning, after a reconnaissance operation in the town November 20at which time a group of armed men ignored an order from the Armed Forces to stop. See also President López Obrador assured that there will be no impunity for those involved in crime in Ayotzinapa - France 24

It was said that Salvador “N” was persecuted by authorities, until he took refuge in a construction site; There he was detained, without resisting, it is detailed.

It was added that this man is accused of controlling drug trafficking in that area of ​​Tabasco adjacent to Chiapas and Veracruz.

day of terror

Subsequently, criminals stripped motorists who were traveling on the Villahermosa-Coatzacoalcos federal highway of their vehiclesas well as transporters of their heavy units, to which the criminals set them on fire with gasoline and explosives.

There were about six points or places where this occurred, the criminal group paralyzing traffic for at least five hours. Businesses closed and schools suspended classes, people locked themselves in.

Even the official car of a Civil Protection official was shot at.

In social networks, Citizens and students showed videos and photographs of what happened.

