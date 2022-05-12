British epidemiologist Tim Spector warned of the two sub-strains of the Omicron mutant BA.4 and BA.5, saying that one of their symptoms affects “a side of the brain”.

Prof Spector, in his latest YouTube video, said the UK had not yet seen “alarming levels” of the two serious sub-species, stressing that people should take symptoms “seriously”.

He added, “We are currently monitoring this matter, because South Africa is witnessing a very rapid increase in infections with BA.4 and BA.5,” noting that loss of smell and tinnitus are symptoms that must be taken “really seriously.”

He continued, “Tinnitus means that the impact of the injury is near the brain.”

The warning comes after Professor Spector and his team conducted a survey to assess the prevalence of tinnitus among people with “Covid-19”. And they found that 19 percent of them (or one in 5 people) had ear problems due to corona.

Tinnitus occurs when people experience ringing or noise in one or both ears.

Professor Spector advised people to contact their GP if they had persistent tinnitus.