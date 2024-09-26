Imperia – A 35-year-old man living in the far western Liguria region has been placed under house arrest for infecting his girlfriend with the HIV virus. The facts date back to 2022: the young man is accused of malicious bodily harm, as he was aware that he was infected with the virus. The investigation began after the victim reported that, in October two years ago, immediately after ending the relationship with the 35-year-old, she had discovered that she had been infected by the virus. According to the girl, it was her ex-boyfriend who infected her. The tests confirmed her suspicions. It emerged that in the previous years the man had never received regular treatment. The Prosecutor’s Office requested the precautionary measure of the man, which was accepted by the investigating judge of the Imperia court, and carried out in recent days.