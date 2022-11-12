In a technical note, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases points to the risk of overloading hospitals and high deaths

The SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) defended on Friday (Nov. increase in hospitalizations, overcrowding in hospitals and deaths.

The entity released a technical alert note, prepared by its Scientific Committee on Covid-19 and Respiratory Infections and signed by the president of SBI, Alberto Chebabo.

🇧🇷In at least 4 states of the federation, there is already a concern with a trend in the curve of significant acceleration of new cases of infection by SARS-COV-2 when compared to the previous month”, says the text, based on data released on the 6th (Nov. InfoFlu Bulletinfrom Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz).

SBI warned that the scenario is due to the omicron subvariant BQ.1 and other variants. He asked that the Ministry of Health, Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) pay special attention to the suggested measures.

The 1st point raised by the scientific society is that it is necessary to increase vaccination rates against covid-19, especially in the different booster doses. SBI assessed coverage at unsatisfactory levels.

The infectologists also recommended ensuring the acquisition of sufficient doses of vaccine to immunize all children aged 6 months to 5 years, regardless of the presence of comorbidities. To date, vaccination from the age group of 6 months to 3 years is restricted to children with comorbidities. The Ministry of Health started on Friday (Nov. 10) the distribution of 1 million doses of vaccine for this public.

SBI also called for rapid approval and access to 2nd generation bivalent vaccines, updated with new variants. Immunizers are being analyzed by Anvisa.

wanted by Brazil Agency, the health agency replied that the processes are in the final analysis phase. The deliberation is expected to take place soon, although there is no fixed date for this.

🇧🇷The National Health Surveillance Agency continues to work on the analysis of requests for emergency use of the new versions of vaccine against covid-19 from the Pfizer laboratory containing the subvariants BA.1 and BA.4 /BA.5”, he said in a note.

“The processes went through the stages of analyzing the data submitted to the agency, questioning the agency and clarifying the manufacturers, as well as discussions with Brazilian medical societies. The agency’s technical team has already received expert opinions from medical societies on both Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines,” added Anvisa.

Another point raised by infectious disease specialists is the need to make medications already approved by Anvisa available in public and private networks for the treatment and prevention of covid-19, such as paxlovid and molnupiravir, a measure that has not yet materialized after more than 6 months. of the license for these drugs in Brazil, highlighted the SBI.

THE Brazil Agency asked the Ministry of Health if these medications are now available, but received no response at the time of writing this report.

The 5th point concerns non-pharmacological prevention measures. SBI defended the return of the use of masks and social distancing to avoid situations of agglomeration, especially for the most vulnerable population, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed.

The SBI urges that the suggested measures be taken as soon as possible, to optimize the prevention and treatment technologies already available and to reduce the chance of a possible rise in the death toll and the overcrowding of health services.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷