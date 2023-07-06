In Yekaterinburg, two people died of meningitis, confirmed by the Ministry of Health of the Sverdlovsk region. The day before, Rospotrebnadzor of the region reported an outbreak of the disease among employees of the warehouse of the Ozon marketplace. They all lived in the same hostel. Now the enterprise, in order to prevent the spread of infection, is vaccinating all employees of the warehouse. Meningococcal disease often spreads in places such as hotels and hostels, and infection requires close contact with the sick person, experts noted. Vaccination is considered the only proven way to protect against the severe consequences of the disease.

Contact faces

Two people who fell ill with meningitis in the Sverdlovsk region have died, the regional Ministry of Health confirmed. Earlier, the regional Rospotrebnadzor reported on the detection of cases of meningococcal infection among employees of the distribution center of the Ozon marketplace on the territory of the Koltsovsky logopark. The first employee was admitted to the hospital on June 25, and the very next day he died due to a “fulminant course of the infection.” The second was hospitalized on July 1 – he died on the same day.

Six more people are in the hospital in a satisfactory condition. reported the Ministry of Health of the Sverdlovsk region.

Ozon noted that they have already begun to vaccinate all employees of the warehouse, to avoid the spread of infection. One hundred people have now been vaccinated against meningitis. Also the company introduced a mask regime and regular medical examinations of employees. In addition, general disinfection is carried out in the warehouse.

Meningococcal disease is a highly contagious disease transmitted by airborne droplets Andrey Prodeus, the chief freelance pediatric allergist-immunologist of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, told Izvestia.

“It most often affects people who live and sleep with other people in places like hostels or hotels,” he said. – It is especially dangerous for young people aged 15-18.

According to Rospotrebnadzor of the Sverdlovsk region, the boundaries of the outbreaks and contact persons have already been determined.

“The disinfection of the premises has been strengthened, a medical examination and a laboratory examination of contact persons have been organized,” they noted.

Need quarantine

Given the rapid course of the disease in the dead, in the near future it is worth fearing new deaths, believes Andrew Prodeus. Therefore, it is extremely important to quickly find out which strain caused the outbreak in order to choose the right treatment method. But this will become known only after receiving the results of the tests.

There are many forms of meningitis. But, as a rule, infection manifests itself with extremely acute symptoms: the patient can most often name not only the day, but also the hour when he became ill, ”David Bichenov, head physician of the Hemotest Caucasus laboratory, told Izvestia.

Now it is necessary to introduce a quarantine to prevent new cases of infection, insists researcher at the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Mikhail Bolkov.

“Usually, infection occurs through close contact in kindergartens, schools and other organizations where many people are in close contact,” he warned. — But, of course, meningococcus is not as contagious as the flu or chickenpox. The whole of Yekaterinburg is unlikely to become infected, and this will not work in Russia.

The expert also noted that asymptomatic meningitis is possible, but its carriers remain contagious.

– In the case of sick employees of one organization, you can limit yourself to local measures, but at the same time they must be vaccinated according to the schedule, such as for measles, Mikhail Bolkov said.

Meningococcal infection can occur both in a local form, in the form of inflammation of the nasopharynx and oropharynx, and in a generalized form, with general intoxication and damage to the soft membranes of the brain, that is, with meningitis, Vladimir Chulanov, chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for infectious diseases, told Izvestia .

– The most common symptoms of meningococcal infection are headache, fever, stiff neck muscles. There may also be nausea, vomiting, hypersensitivity of the eyes to light, confusion, he said.

Wash your hands often, especially before eating, avoid crowded places and close contact with people with signs of respiratory disease to avoid getting meningococcal infection. recommended by Vladimir Chulanov. He also stated that there should be no sharing of cups, utensils or toothbrushes.

At the same time, the expert noted that the infectious agent is unstable to environmental factors and sensitive to disinfectants.

– It is important to carry out wet cleaning of the premises with the help of detergents and regularly ventilate the room, for 8-10 minutes at least four times a day – he said.

Won’t get the flu

Many Russians are not vaccinated against meningitis, noted Mikhail Bolkov. The lack of vaccination was named the cause of death by Andrey Prodeus.

“The disease progresses very rapidly, so it is not always possible to help patients even with a correctly diagnosed diagnosis,” he said.

There is no national program for vaccination against meningitis, but it is vaccinated free of charge under compulsory health insurance in some regions, for example, in Moscow and the Moscow region he added. In other subjects, citizens can get vaccinated for money.

As Irina Koroleva, head of the reference center for monitoring bacterial meningitis at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Irina Koroleva, told Izvestia, several vaccines against meningococcal infection have been developed today – they will protect against the most common and dangerous serogroups of meningococcus.

– Vaccination against meningococcal infection is indicated for almost everyone, provided that the adult or child does not currently have an acute illness she noted.