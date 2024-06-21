Infectious diseases | “Your eyes will explode” – Dengue is a memorable experience for many long-distance travelers

Infectious diseases|Finns have reportedly not yet been infected with dengue in Europe. Many mild cases remain in the dark.

Dengue fever is a memorable experience for many Finnish long-distance travelers. It became clear when HS asked readers if they have had the disease.

It was the worst illness I remember ever having. Fever, eye pain, nausea, headache and loss of appetite. I remember all the pains like it was yesterday!

I do not recommend. Ungodly pain, fever waves, the eyes felt like they were going to explode (at least it felt like that when you moved them), after the fever episode, the nervous system was messed up. In the sunshine it felt as if water had rained on the skin, half a year of insane fatigue.

European according to the infectious disease agency dengue has also started to spread through tiger mosquitoes in several European countries.

It is not known that any Finn has yet contracted the disease in Europe, says the researcher Henna Mäkelä From THL’s infectious disease control and vaccinations unit.

Almost all infections come from Asia. The disease also occurs a lot in South America, but Finns travel there less often.

Information there is no coverage of places of infection because doctors rarely enter the country’s data into the infectious disease register.

Mäkelä investigated the issue by asking all dengue patients registered in the infectious disease register between 2016 and 2019, where the disease had come from.

More than 90 percent of the infections originated in Asia. More than half came from Thailand, where Finns often vacation.

Relative to the number of tourists, the highest risk was in the Maldives.

Vacationers on the beach of Ao Nang in Thailand.

70 percent of the infections were acquired during ordinary beach vacations.

“Not on jungle adventures, but in tourist destinations,” says Mäkelä.

The majority did not know that there is a risk of dengue virus in the area.

The Finns are not necessarily prepared for the fact that the mosquitoes that spread the disease thrive in cities, fly also during the day and do not warn of themselves by whining.

“ “The fever went from zero to one hundred in a minute.”

of HS answered the survey Jussi Saalinki Uustaskaupunki contracted dengue twice when he made several weeks-long business trips to Saigon at the end of the last decade.

Saalinki stayed in a part of the city, which also had numerous ponds suitable as mosquito breeding grounds.

“I got some injections by force when I went out to eat in the evenings,” he says in an interview.

The first time the disease was quite severe and the second time it was much worse.

“The fever went from zero to one hundred in a minute. When brushing my teeth, my hands shook so that I didn’t need an electric toothbrush.”

When after a week the fever was still 40 degrees, I started to feel weak. Maybe also because Saalinki had lived on just fruit for a week.

The meat and rice made me sick so much that I couldn’t eat anything.

His strength started to return after he had been in the hospital for a day on a drip.

Saalinki doesn’t want to get the disease for the third time, so he plans to stay away from Saigon, Bangkok and other big cities in Southeast Asia.

Mosquitoes also fly in Ho Chi Minh City, i.e. Saigon, Vietnam.

Annually Finns have 25–90 laboratory-confirmed cases. In reality, there are more infections.

Many mild cases remain in the dark. Some get sick already on the way and don’t seek a doctor in Finland, says THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek.

Nohynek himself didn’t get mild but really bad dengue fever in the Philippines in 1998. He was hospitalized in Aurora for a week.

This happened despite the fact that the infection was the first. The risk of serious disease is greater when the infection is repeated.

The fever was high, the muscles ached terribly and the red rash spread from the upper body down, says Nohynek.

He also had minor bleeding.

Seriously the sign of the disease was that the number of blood platelets decreased. The role of platelets is to promote blood clotting.

In a dangerous form of the disease, a strong inflammatory reaction occurs on the surface of the blood vessels and the blood vessels begin to leak. When platelets are also missing, the bleeding does not clot.

The result can be serious disturbances in vital functions.

That’s why you need to seek medical attention in case of dengue fever. Mortality in severe forms of the disease is less than one percent if treated, but 20 percent if left untreated.