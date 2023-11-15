Infectious diseases | Will masks return to the street scene? Helsinki resident Rauni Halttunen put the protection back into use last week

Mask users said that they do not want to infect others and avoid getting sick themselves. However, masks were rarely seen in the metro.

The coronavirus may move In Finland, more than ever before, and the flu season is on at the same time. One way to reduce infections is flashed wearing a mask in spaces where many people are crowded.

There were still a few masks visible in the Helsinki metro on Wednesday afternoon. During the one-hour review period, there was an average of one person or none wearing masks in the subway car.

One of the mask wearers was Annina Åland. He said he returned to wearing masks on public transport again this fall when he’s feeling stuffy.

“I always wore a mask in public when the restrictions were stricter. Now I’m feeling a bit flu-like and I don’t want to infect others, so I put the mask back on.”

Åvenus thinks it would be good if people who cough and wheeze wear a mask in public transport.

“In Asia, this is common practice in many places.”

Also Rauni Halttunen says that he used the mask again last week in public transport. It seems that many others have made the same decision, but the masks are still not very visible, he reflects.

Halttunen tries to avoid diseases by wearing a mask, especially because he is going on trips. Getting sick would be a particularly bad time now.

“This has seemed a bit oppressive,” he says and laughs.

Few probably miss the feel of an FFP2 mask on their face. However, it’s also about taking others into account, Halttunen states. In particular, he would like people with flu symptoms to wear masks again in public transport.

He doesn’t want to be forced to wear a mask.